Man convicted of sexual assault finally registers as sex offender

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- On Friday, a man convicted of sexual assault had a choice.

Jared Bates was ordered to be in the Arapahoe County Courthouse at 11:00 am to register as a sex offender. If he didn’t show up felony charges of Failing to Register would be filed.

Bates was ordered to register by July 19 after his conviction for Felony Sexual Assault for the attack of Maria Crow.

After two weeks had pass Crow contacted the Problem Solvers concerned he would never register.

Earlier, Crow told the Problem Solvers, "All I have for me is that he had a title on him that says sex offender and I didn't even get that."

The Problem Solvers contacted the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office to ask why Jared Bates had not been forced to register.

Following that inquiry, the Sheriff’s department sent cards with Deputies to Bates's door both Wednesday and Thursday in the hopes Bates would call. He did.

On Thursday, Bates was given the ultimatum. Show up Friday or face a felony.

At 11 a.m., Jared Bates showed up to court. Bates ran past our camera as Investigative Reporter Chris Koeberl tried to ask why it had taken so long for him to register.

Bates didn’t answer any of our questions.

However, he did what he was ordered to do and now appears on the Colorado Bureau of Investigations Sex Offender Registry.