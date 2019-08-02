× Longtime Hickenlooper aide registers domain name for Senate run

DENVER — Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is still a presidential candidate but many politicos in Colorado want him to be a Senate Candidate and challenge Senator Cory Gardner in 2020.

Curtis Hubbard is one of them.

Hubbard is a longtime Hickenlooper associate who has counseled the two-term Governor in the past.

Hubbard registered a list of domain names earlier this week, including Hick4Senate.com.

The news was first reported by Rob Pyers online.

The news was first reported by Rob Pyers online.

Hubbard texted FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George that he “wanted to make sure unfriendly types” didn’t squat the valuable domain names.

Hubbard says he did so entirely on his own and without Hickenlooper’s knowledge.