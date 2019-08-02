× Kansas girl swept away by Roaring Fork River near Aspen identified

ASPEN, Colo. — A 16-year-old Kansas girl who died after being swept away by a river in Colorado has been identified as Jamie Tran of Wichita.

The Aspen Daily News reports that the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday that a young woman crossing the Roaring Fork River was swept downstream by the strong current.

Officials say the girl’s body was located at 9:15 a.m. Thursday about 100 yards downriver from the Devil’s Punchbowl, the popular summer recreation spot east of Aspen.

An autopsy was being done to determine the exact cause of death.