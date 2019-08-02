Honey Heist Update: Arrest made in theft from Berthoud beekeeper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERTHOUD, Colo. -- Police have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the theft of honey from a Berthoud beekeeper.

FOX31 first shared that surveillance video on July 16th, prompting a number of tips into our newsroom.

Those tips were turned over to the Weld County Sheriff's Office, which arrested Gregory Neal on Thursday.

Neal is facing charges of trespassing, and theft.

"I really appreciate them being willing to get involved in something," says Marie Koolstra. "A lot of times people will sit on the sidelines and say I know who did that, but I just don't want to get involved, and I think them for stepping out and making the effort to make this guy known."

Koolstra has been selling honey from a self-pay box for more than 20 years.

Earlier this year, that honey started disappearing in the middle of the night.

Koolstra installed a Ring doorbell system, which captured a man stealing the honey in the middle of the night.

"It kind of hurts to think someone was willing to do something like this," she says.

Koolstra says she's willing to forgive the suspect, and hopes he gets the help he needs.

"50 is kind of a hard age to get a life back together, but you know, it's not impossible if you have a desire to do it," she says.

She also says she has no plans to stop selling honey from the box, despite what happened.

"Life is full of risks, and you don't do much of anything without taking a risk," she says.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office would not comment on whether the woman seen in the passenger seat has been identified, or whether she could face potential charges.