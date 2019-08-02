Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It`s not an easy thing to talk about but chances are you know someone who`s been affected by domestic violence. They don`t have to bottle up the physical and emotional pain this can cause. You can get help at Gateway Domestic Violence Services. They help family pets in danger too. For more information or to get help for yourself or someone else, call the Gateway Domestic Violence Services crisis line at 303-343-1851. You can also find them online at GatewayShelter.org