Drier today as the Monsoon shifts away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Drier today across Colorado as the Monsoon shifts away.

We'll start with fog this morning then it burns away revealing sunshine. I'm forecasting a high of 89 today in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The chance of afternoon t-storms today is 10%.

The Mountains start with sunshine then watch for a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday starts sunny with a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms across the Front Range and in the Mountains. High around 90 across the Front Range.

Sunday starts sunny with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. High around 90.

Both Saturday and Sunday mornings look great for outdoor activities.

Monday and Tuesday look similar.

A larger surge of Monsoon moisture arrives late-week.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.