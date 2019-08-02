Dog the Bounty Hunter’s store in Edgewater burglarized; large cash reward for information
EDGEWATER, Colo.– Dog the Bounty Hunter’s store in Edgewater has been burglarized, according to a report shared by The Blast on Thursday.
On Friday morning, Duane Chapman posted on Twitter saying, “The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS!!!”
According to the article by The Blast, Chapman was notified Thursday afternoon that a bunch of the merchandise inside the family store had been stolen, including some personal items of Beth’s.
FOX31 stopped by the Edgewater store on Friday morning and noticed damage to the building of Dog the Bounty Hunter.
We reached out to police to confirm the information from The Blast but haven't heard back yet.AlertMe