Dog left in car stolen from Denver found in Kansas City

A car was stolen from a busy west Denver intersection with a dog inside last week but now the pet’s owner is headed to Kansas City to reunite with his best friend.

Myles Richards has tirelessly searched for his cherished black lab ‘Goose’ after his car – with Goose inside – was stolen.

Richards stopped by his construction job site at West 18th Avenue and Federal Boulevard on July 29 at 2 p.m. to check in on progress. He parked his grey-brown Audi wagon nearby and says he purposely left the car running with the AC on and Goose in the backseat.

Minutes later, both were gone.

A neighboring business along 18th captured surveillance video. Richards said the couple on the video approached him right before the heist.

“One of them smarted off to me,” he said. “The girl said, ‘Oh, you must be the big kahuna. You have the blueprints and hard hat.'”

Richards says he didn’t think much of it. But he says the video captures his car speeding off and Goose was gone.

On Friday, Richards said he was driving to Kansas City to reunite with his dog after someone found Goose walking around outside a hotel in the city. The woman called the shelter, which positively matched the dog’s chip.

It’s not clear how Goose ended up a state away.

Anyone with information about the auto theft or suspect(s) is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can also reach Richards at 970-948-8839.