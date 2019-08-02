× Arapahoe Basin is joining the Ikon Pass for the 2019-2020 season

ARAPAHOE BASIN– On Friday morning, Arapahoe Basin announced it is joining the Ikon Pass.

The Ikon Pass has 40 destinations, according to A-Basin.

Today we are proud to announce that we have entered into a partnership with the Ikon Pass. Skiers and riders will have 7-day access with no blackout dates on the Ikon Pass, and 5-day access with selected blackout dates (Christmas holidays, Martin Luther King weekend, President’s weekend) on the Ikon Base Pass. These restrictions and blackout dates will make our already busy periods more manageable.

The Ikon Pass cost is $1,049 for adults 23+, $779 for young adults, $399 for children and $49 for kids 4 and under.

Here’s a list of the Ikon Pass destinations:

Winter Park

Copper Mountain

Eldora

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, California

Mammoth Mountain Resort, California

June Mountain, California

Big Bear Mountain Resort, California

Snowshoe, West Virginia

Crystal Mountain, Washington

Tremblant, QC

Blue Mountain, Canada

Solitude Mountain Resort, Utah

Aspen Snowmass

Arapahoe Basin

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Big Sky Resort, MT

Killington-Pico, VT

Boyne Mountain, MI

Boyne Highlands, MI

The Summit at Snoqualmie, WA

SKiBig3, AB

Cypress, BC

Sunday River, ME

Sugarloaf, ME

Loon Mountain, NH

Taos, NM

Deer Valley Resort, UT

Brighton, UT

Alta-snowbird, UT

Thredbo, Australia

Mt Buller, Australia

Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt, New Zealand

Niseko United, Japan

Valle Nevado, Chile