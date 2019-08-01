× Woman accused of stealing dog in Longmont after man suffered seizure arrested

LONGMONT, Colo. — A woman accused of stealing a dog from a man who suffered a seizure and later died was arrested early Thursday morning, the Longmont Police Department said.

Melody Mellon, 30, was arrested just before 5 a.m. after she allegedly stole her ex-boyfriend’s mother’s truck, police said.

Mellon was inside the truck near Halmark Lane and Red Oak Drive when she was taken into custody, according to a probable cause statement.

A woman called police about 4:30 a.m. Thursday to report her truck was stolen. Another officer saw the truck the previous night with a woman walking near it.

An officer went back to where the truck was seen the night before and found Mellon passed out inside, according to the probable cause statement.

Police said Mellon lied about her name, but she was identified through a criminal background system.

She had several outstanding warrants out of Denver on a traffic charge and a dangerous drugs charge.

The probable cause statement said Mellon kicked two officers as they tried to put her inside a patrol vehicle and take her to a hospital.

After being medically cleared, she was taken to the Boulder County Jail, where she “intentionally urinated and spit inside the patrol vehicle,” according to the probable cause statement.

Mellon is facing charges of auto theft, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest on top of the outstanding warrants.

Officers also identified Mellon as the suspect in the case of the stolen dog Sampson.

On Tuesday night, a 59-year-old man who had been feeling ill walked Sampson to the 7-Eleven store at 1650 N. Main St.

While there, he suffered a seizure. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Video of the incident inside the store showed Mellon removing Sampson from the scene while officers and firefighters responded.

Longmont Deputy Chief Jeff Satur he was on Main Street on Wednesday afternoon when he saw a couple walking the dog.

Satur determined it was the missing dog and the couple said it was given to them by a woman who police said was Mellon.

Sampson was reunited with the deceased man’s family later Wednesday afternoon.