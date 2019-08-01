VUKA Natural Energy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VUKA sparkling energy drinks come in four flavors. They're designed to give you the right kind of energy for activities in your life without the jittery side effects.

the "Berry Lemonade Workout" is vegan. Ingredients include 80 milligrams of natural caffeine, 60 milligrams of potassium and less than 10 milligrams of sodium and magnesium per serving. The "Vuka Think" pomegranate and lychee flavored drink has ingredients like ginseng to improve your mental clarity. "Vuka Renew" is made with rooibos tea to keep you performing at peak levels. They're all zero-calorie no preservatives, no chemicals and gluten-free. $39.99 for a case of 12 at vuka.com.