US House Select Committee on Climate Crisis holds hearings in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. -- The US House Select Committee on Climate Crisis held its first-ever field hearing in Boulder Thursday. It heard testimony from Gov. Jared Polis and Boulder Mayor Suzanne Jones.
"This climate emergency requires us to to take comprehensive and bold action, in my view," said Rep. Joe Neguse, a member of the committee who represents Boulder.
Polis told lawmakers how Colorado should be a model for the nation regarding how to combat climate change.
"Colorado is warming," Polis told lawmakers.
Throughout the week, the Select Committee on Climate Crisis toured several facilities in Colorado addressing climate change, including the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
They also visited the University of Colorado Boulder's Cooperative Institute for Research in the Environmental Sciences.