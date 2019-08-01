US House Select Committee on Climate Crisis holds hearings in Boulder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- The US House Select Committee on Climate Crisis held its first-ever field hearing in Boulder Thursday. It heard testimony from Gov. Jared Polis and Boulder Mayor Suzanne Jones.

"This climate emergency requires us to to take comprehensive and bold action, in my view," said Rep. Joe Neguse, a member of the committee who represents Boulder.

Polis told lawmakers how Colorado should be a model for the nation regarding how to combat climate change.

"Colorado is warming," Polis told lawmakers.

"I ran on a bold platform of achieving 100% renewable energy across our great state by 2040 because I know it will preserve our way of life and grow our economy well into the future." — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) August 1, 2019

Throughout the week, the Select Committee on Climate Crisis toured several facilities in Colorado addressing climate change, including the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

They also visited the University of Colorado Boulder's Cooperative Institute for Research in the Environmental Sciences.