Bike thieves to seek out campuses as school years start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It’s already time to get the kids ready to head back to school. Police say anyone with a bike should be extra careful because thieves are looking to access campuses in order to take valuable bikes and scooters.

Sgt. Robert Lininger of the Federal Heights Police Department tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers that bike locks and common sense are a must, whether at school or home.

“Make sure it's chained to something that's fixed: a bike rack or a pole," he said.

Lininger says leaving bikes in full view is one of the best ways to attract thieves.

“They leave their bikes in the front yard or put it in the garage and leave the garage door open. Don't make it an easy target," he said.

Abraham Mallory of the Derby Bicycle Center in Thornton advises customers to choose a bike lock that is easy for children to use.

"This one comes with three keys, so someone can hold on to one, a kid can have one and a backup in the drawer," he said of one model.

The Problem Solvers tested a range of locks with reinforced cables and found good locks could be found for as little at $30.

Police say “U”-type locks are the safest.

Every bike owner is advised to write down their bike’s serial number, color and any other details that will help police in case of theft.