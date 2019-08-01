Surgeons remove 526 teeth from 7-year-old’s jaw in India

INDIA–A little boy in India had to have 526 teeth removed from his jaw.
The boy had experienced swelling in his jaw for several years. Radiological examinations revealed a mass containing hundreds of miniature teeth.
It took surgeons 5 hours to remove the teeth, ranging in size from one millimeter to 15 millimeters.
Each resembled a tiny tooth with a crown and root-like structure.
The Saveetha Dental College says this is the first case like this to be documented worldwide.
The little boy is doing just fine now.