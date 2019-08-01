Southeast Denver condos without power for 9 days; residents demand answers

DENVER — Residents of a southeast Denver condominium complex are demanding answers because they have not had power for nine days.

During each of those nine days, high temperatures in Denver have reached at least 89 degrees. However, people at the Bowling Green Condominiums in the Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood have not been able to use air conditioning or fans.

The power outage started because of a fire.

“You take cold showers. This is the best you can do”, said resident Yamilet Tascon.

Resident Cheryl Giordano says she unsuccessfully tried to get the complex’s management company to fix the problem.

When the FOX31 Problem Solvers visited Thursday, they found crews working on an electrical panel.

However, Giordano is still unsure of when power will be restored.

“We have steps. You don’t know who’s out there. We have no idea what could potentially happen,” she said.

The management company says a final inspection of repair work is scheduled for Friday morning. It is unknown how long it will take after that before power returns.