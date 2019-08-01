Sharpest Rides Packz for Kids

It`s back to school time. You have the chance to help children in need get school supplies so they can have a good year in the classroom. All you have to do is call the the Packz for kids...Kenzi`s Causes through our Channel 2 and Fox31 phone bank at 303-218-2337. A $40 dollar donation will provide one backup full of supplies to a student in need. Sharpest Rides donated $1,000 to the cause.

