Severe thunderstorms through Thursday evening: Pinpoint Weather Alert

DENVER — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Colorado including many within the metro area.

Any storm that occurs near or within that highlighted area will have potential flooding in addition to damaging hail and wind.

Away from thunderstorms, expect a mostly cloudy evening and overnight with temperatures cooling into the 60s.

Friday will have a sun-cloud mix with fewer thunderstorms and a lower threat of damaging impacts. Temperatures will warm back to near 90 for most areas in the city and the northern Front Range.

Hit and miss thunderstorms are to continue throughout the weekend and into early next week. This, along with temperatures in the 90s mostly.

As anticipated, "abnormally dry" areas (D0) have increased in coverage in this week's drought monitor. You'll see that northwestern Colorado is now included here. July was a drier than average month for most of Colorado, and particularly the western areas. pic.twitter.com/L49xgGCQgB — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) August 1, 2019

Thursday’s higher rain chances come at a good time. July was drier than average for most of Colorado, and that resulted in dry conditions returning to the drought monitor, which had been drought-free for nearly two months.

