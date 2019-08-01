Plague detected in Commerce City prairie dogs

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Plague-infested fleas are affecting prairie dog colonies throughout the Commerce City region and prompted the closure of multiple heavily-trafficked areas nearby.

The Tri-County Health Department released a statement regarding the plague on Thursday, saying the disease is common and can be dealt with using insecticide to kill the fleas.

While there are no reported cases of the plague detected in humans in Commerce City, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Commerce City open space areas, and unpaved parking areas at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park have all voluntarily closed in order to protect people and pets.

Signs have been posted and insecticide is being used to mitigate the problem.

While the plague does not usually cause dogs to fall ill, they can transport the fleas.

Common symptoms of the plague in humans include fever, swollen and tender lymph nodes, chills, and extreme exhaustion.

If you believe you may have the plague, contact your doctor.