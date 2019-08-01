× Mother gets probation, jail work release in vehicular homicide of 2-year-old

GOLDEN, Colo. — A mother was sentenced Thursday in the vehicular homicide of her 2-year-old daughter last year.

Jefferson County District Court Judge Margie Enquist sentenced Samantha Maestas, 29, to three years probation and three years in the jail work release program for the death of her daughter Sophia.

First Judicial District Attorney’s Office prosecutors sought a prison sentence.

On Aug. 10, 2018, at 3 p.m., Maestas was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Genesee exit when she approached heavy traffic.

She tried to avoid a rear-end collision, but instead overcorrected and lost control of her vehicle. She cross the median and went into the westbound lanes where she collided with a GMC Sierra.

The 2-year-old was in the back seat and died from her injuries. The driver and passenger in the GMC Sierra each suffered minor injuries.

Prosecutors said Maestas had been using methamphetamine and alcohol in the days leading to the accident. She also took hydrocodone that day.

Officials found small amounts of narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

“This is a tragedy that could have been prevented,” District Attorney Pete Weir said. “Sophia died because her mother chose to use drugs before getting behind the wheel.

“We asked for a prison sentence because we believe that her conduct demands it.”

In June, Maestas pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide-DUI, child abuse resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance, DUI, two counts of careless driving resulting in injury, driving under restraint, divided highway violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.