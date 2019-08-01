× Mother enters guilty plea in death of 7-year-old boy found in Denver storage unit

DENVER — The mother of a 7-year-old boy whose body was found in a Denver storage unit two days before Christmas entered a guilty plea in court on Thursday morning.

Elisha Pankey, 43, plead guilty to child abuse resulting in the death of her 7-year-old son Caden McWilliams.

Pankey faces 16-32 years in the Department of Corrections.

The body was found in a storage unit in the 5000 block of East Evans Avenue on Dec. 23. Pankey surrendered to the Denver Police Department .

Police have said the boy could have been killed or died in May.

“Thanks to the tenacious work by both the Aurora and Denver Police Departments, we now know that young Caden was not only missing for several months, he was no longer alive,” Denver District Attorney Bett McCann said in a statement.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the community. While this case will take time to resolve, it will take even longer for our community to learn and heal.”