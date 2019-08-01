× Missing bag filled with 10-year-old bull rider’s gear found

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A missing bag containing expensive gear belonging to a 10-year-old bull rider has been found.

The bag went missing in rural Weld County earlier this week.

On Thursday, Greeley man Brock Maher found Devon Burbank’s bag along U.S. 34. Maher says he has spoken to Burbank’s father to arrange returning the equipment.

Burbank’s bag is filled with his custom-made helmet, vest, gloves and chaps. It is all worth an estimated $2,500.

The boy says what he was missing the most are the prized chaps that were signed by bull rider Mason Lowe, who was killed at the National Western Stock Show in January.

Burbank has competed in more than 100 rodeos. He is scheduled to compete in a competition in Abilene, Texas throughout this weekend.