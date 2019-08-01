× Man wounded in shooting by Denver police in Five Points neighborhood

DENVER–The Denver Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Five Points neighborhood north of Downtown, near Curtis Street and 26th Street.

Police say they first got reports of someone in the area trying to break into homes. According to witnesses on scene, a man was seen trying to pry open doors.

During a press conference held early Thursday morning, officers say they tried to make contact with the man, but he turned and started firing at them.

Police started to chase the man on foot and returned fire. The suspect was injured near 26th Street and Curtis. At least a half-dozen shots were exchanged between the man and police.

Police say the handgun the man was carrying has been recovered.

The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time. His identification has not been released but officers say he is known to police.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.