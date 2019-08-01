× Man sentenced in vehicular deaths of 2 people while driving under influence at 163 mph

DENVER — A man was sentenced to prison Wednesday in the deaths of two people in a 2018 crash in which he was driving 163 mph, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said.

Denver District Court Judge Michael Vallejos sentenced Ernie Crawley, 40, to 48 years in prison.

In May, Crawley pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder naming both deceased victims and one count of driving under the influence.