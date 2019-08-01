Man sentenced in vehicular deaths of 2 people while driving under influence at 163 mph
DENVER — A man was sentenced to prison Wednesday in the deaths of two people in a 2018 crash in which he was driving 163 mph, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said.
Denver District Court Judge Michael Vallejos sentenced Ernie Crawley, 40, to 48 years in prison.
In May, Crawley pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder naming both deceased victims and one count of driving under the influence.
On Feb. 18, 2018, Crawley was driving 163 mph eastbound on interstate 70 at Interstate 225 when he struck a vehicle, killing 24-year-old Brandi Wilson and 21-year-old Sean Moler.
The driver, then-21-year-old Quinton Kopang, survived his injuries. The three were childhood friends driving home to Bennett.
Crawley’s passenger, then-45-year-old Anna McCullough, suffered serious injuries.
“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the precious young people killed in this horrendous tragedy,” District Attorney Beth McCann said.
“I want to thank the team from my office for the excellent work they did in holding the defendant accountable. We cannot bring these young people back but we can bring justice to their memories”