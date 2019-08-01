Heavy rain possible this afternoon with a Monsoon surge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grab a rain jacket today. Heavy rain is possible this afternoon across Colorado today as a Monsoon surge rotates through.

Flash Flood Watches cover the Eastern Plains for 1-3 inches of rainfall this afternoon-tonight.

In Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins up to 1" of rainfall is possible. Highs around 87.

The Mountains can expect rain/t-storms by 10am and could last off/on through 8pm. Heavy rain, lightning and small hail possible. Highs 70s and 80s.

Drier on Friday with morning sunshine and a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Both Saturday and Sunday feature morning sunshine and 10% chances for afternoon t-storms. It looks good for outdoor activities before Noon. Highs around 90.

The Monsoon returns next week between Tuesday and Friday.

