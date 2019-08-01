× Greek ‘not sweating’ Bowlen Induction Speech for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio– This Saturday longtime Broncos owner, Pat Bowlen will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Presenting for the late owner will be legendary former Broncos trainer Steve Antonopulos (aka Greek).

Sports Director, Nick Griffith had the chance to catch up with Greek upon his arrival to Canton to see how his speech was going. According to Greek, he’s not sweating the speech in the least, “It’s already done. So now I can just relax and enjoy the week.”

When asked about the main message he wants to get across to honor Bowlen, “I just want people to know how much he cared — how much he truly loved and cared for his players and his players health and his players lives off of the football field as well.”

Bowlen will be enshrined, along with former Broncos cornerback, Champ Bailey on Saturday.