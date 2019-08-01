FBI looking to hire 1,000 agents nationwide, including some at Denver office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - The FBI is looking to hire 1,000 new agents in the next year and is focusing on diversity and women.

That's why the agency had one of its Diversity Agent Recruitment events in Denver Thursday night.

"We’re trying to make our workforce look more like our communities," said FBI applicant recruiter Michelle Fehringer.

The agency is also trying to dispel stereotypes that it mainly hires law enforcement officers and former military members.

"While we do hire those people, we are (also) looking for engineers, scientists, doctors and councilors," Fehringer said.

This includes financial experts to work in the white-collar crime field.

Alison Moore, an accountant, went to the event for that reason.

"White-collar crime is becoming a more popular thing, unfortunately," she said. "So those analytical skills and those business and financial skills are becoming much more useful."

If you're thinking of applying to become an FBI agent, here are a few things you should know: you must be between 23 and 36 years old, have obtained a bachelor's degree at a minimum and be a U.S. citizen.

An agent's starting salary usually ranges between $70,000 and $80,000 per year.

The next recruitment event is in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

You can also find more information and apply online through the FBI's website.