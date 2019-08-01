Dallas rescue puppy with fur mustache goes viral

DALLAS — A stray puppy in Dallas is going viral because she appears to have a mustache made of fur.
Hearts and Bones Rescue recently took the 5-week-old dog, her mom and her 10 siblings from Dallas Animal Services. They are now in foster homes in Dallas.
The rescue group posted photos of the family on its Instagram account and viewers quickly took notice of the little furball with the very distinct facial marking.
#MustachePuppy has a name 〰️ meet Salvador Dolly! Wanna help us save more dogs like her? We need FOSTERS in both #NYC and #Dallas to care for our pups before adoption! We were only able to save Dolly and her family because we had a foster to take them in – the more people we have ready to open their hearts and homes to a dog in need, the more we can save! If you can foster anywhere from a couple days to a couple weeks, we need YOU. Plus you get to just cuddle and stare at an adorable dog without a long term commitment, so like, it's pretty freakin' awesome. Fill out our foster application now at heartsandbonesrescue.com and you could help save the life of a dog like Dolly 🖤