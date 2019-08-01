Celebrating Colorado’s unique people and places this ‘Colorado Day’!

DENVER — As the Centennial State celebrates its 143rd birthday this "Colorado Day," we wanted to take a look back at some of the most unique places and interesting people we introduced you to this past year.
From the eastern Plains to the Western Slope, Reporter Kevin Torres has traveled to every corner of Colorado over the last 10 years.
Since Jan. 1, 2019, he’s logged more than 14,000 miles alone around the Rocky Mountains.
Here Are A Few Stories Kevin felt Represented Colorado In A Special Way:
- Lakewood’s 92-year-old Softball Player
- Trout Ranch in the San Luis Valley
- Exploring an underground Vapor Cave in Ouray
- The infamous Red Mountain Pass receives an award
- Staying overnight at the Squaw Fire Lookout Tower
- Denver's 90-year-old Election Judge
- Estes Park man shares special bond with an elk
- Historic locomotive makes Golden move
- Agnes the 101-year-old nurse
- Salida holds burial service for a pioneer
- JP’s Touchdown in Craig