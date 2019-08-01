× Broncos take on Falcons in NFL preseason kickoff on Thursday night

CANTON, Ohio — The Denver Broncos arrived in Canton, Ohio on Wednesday. They will kick off the league’s preseason schedule on Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The game will be played at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

“We’re looking forward to seeing a lot of Broncos fans in Canton, and it’s also special for us to help kick off the NFL’s 100th season.” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said in a statement.

Playing the fifth preseason game will give the Broncos an extra week of training camp and practices.

It’s the fourth time the Broncos will play in the Hall of Fame Game and their first since 2004 when former quarterback and current general manager John Elway was inducted.

On Wednesday night the Broncos toured the Hall of Fame gallery.