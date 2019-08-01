Body of teen missing in Roaring Fork River recovered

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — The body of a teenage girl who was swept away by the Roaring Fork River was located Thursday morning, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Before the 16-year-old’s body was recovered, the body of a 64-year-old woman was pulled from the banks of the Rio Grande River outside of Silverton on July 25.

Tessie Strickland, of Kentwood, Louisiana was found after investigators say she and her husband were off-roading June 27 when their Jeep lost power while crossing Pole Creek, a tributary of the Rio Grande.

The Jeep was swept downstream before the couple climbed onto the roof and tried to swim.

The teenager, who has not yet been identified, was caught in the rushing waters of the Roaring Fork River after jumping into the Devil’s Punch Bowl late Wednesday afternoon.

The Punch Bowl is a popular summer recreation spot east of Aspen; officials were called there on a “swift water rescue” at 4:45 p.m.

The search was suspended overnight before the body of the Kansas girl was recovered.

The unidentified teenager’s drowning death is the twenty-second on Colorado waterways this year.