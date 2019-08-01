Arvada firefighter shows off dance moves in ‘Git Up Challenge’

ARVADA, Colo.– A new dance challenge has gone viral. It is called the #GitUpChallnge.

The challenge is based off a song by Blanco Brown called “The Git Up’.

On Thursday, the Arvada Fire Department posted a video on Facebook showing firefighter Miller participating in the #GitUpChallenge. In the post, they shared “We couldn’t help ourselves from joining the craze! Here is firefighter Miller doing the #GitUpChallenge.”

If you are curious about how to do the #GitUpChallenge, there is a tutorial video out. Here’s the link.

