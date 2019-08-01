Affidavit: Boulder contractor killed by apparent squatter at job site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. -- A man found dead inside the trunk of a car Tuesday in Boulder County has been identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey Lynch.

A 25-year-old man, Christopher Wolf, is facing murder charges for the death.

Lynch was initially reported missing Tuesday by his son, after failing to show up at his girlfriend's house.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lynch had been working on a vacant home in Fourmile Canyon, just west of Boulder.

The woman who owns the home went to look for Lynch on Tuesday, and instead found Christopher Wolf in her garage.

According to court documents, Wolf told the homeowner he was there to clean. It also says she smelled a strong stench of bleach, and called police.

When deputies arrived, they found Wolf "carrying a handful of shovels," before running between two vehicles in the garage.

Wolf was placed in handcuffs, at which point the affidavit states he told deputies "I want my lawyer," and "I'm going to claim insanity."

Deputies saw Lynch's vehicle inside the garage, parked next to Wolf's car.

Lynch's body was later found wrapped in plastic in the trunk of his car, according to deputies.

Wolf is being held on suspicion of first-degree homicide, felony murder, tampering with a body, second-degree burglary (dwelling) and tampering with evidence.

He's due in court Friday morning.

Lynch's family sent the following statement to FOX31 Thursday night:

“Jeff, a happy-go-lucky, fun-loving, patient, generous, sincere, kindhearted, sports-loving, accomplished contractor, foodie, friend to all, and peacemaker, has tragically passed away before his time. Jeff will be desperately missed by all who loved and knew him, but he will always stay close to our hearts. We pray for God’s peace and grace upon him.”