17-year-old arrested in double slaying at Colorado Springs school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a shooting that killed two people near a Colorado Springs school.

The Gazette reports the teen, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody Tuesday and is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the June 29 shooting that left 18-year-old Kevin Santana-Villa and 22-year-old Diego Cruz-Aceves dead.

Police found Santana-Villa’s body on the running track at Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy after neighbors reported hearing shots fired.

Cruz-Aceves was found severely wounded nearby and died at a hospital.

Investigators have said it appears two groups of people were involved in an altercation on the school’s track.

