If you're lucky enough to go to the ballpark this afternoon to catch the Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, you'll also get to see John Driskell Hopkins sing the National Anthem at Coors Field.

Hopkins is one of the band members of the Zac Brown Band and for the first time he'll be performing the National Anthem.

Hopkins is also on tour for the band's new "The Owl Tour" that is going on this summer and they'll be in Denver next week at Coors Field.