Windsor Lake to reopen after reduction of blue-green algae

WINDSOR, Colo. — Windsor Lake will reopen on Thursday after being closed for more than a week because the water tested positive for the harmful bacteria blue-green algae, the town of Windsor said Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the most recent water sample showed the lake tested below the harmful levels of the bacteria that is common in lakes throughout the state.

High levels of blue-green algae are considered harmful to animals, small children and older adults.

The lake has been closed since July 23.

The Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department is expected to resume normal operating hours for lake concessions and boat rentals.

Officials will continue to monitor the water and test as needed.