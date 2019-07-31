Increased traffic enforcement on I-70 through Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo.– Traffic enforcement operations were reported in Jefferson County on Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet posted by the Lakewood Police Department, law enforcement in Lakewood, Arvada, Golden and Wheat Ridge are running an operation to enforce traffic laws.

In the tweet, they shared pictures of officers using radar detectors. One of the pictures also showed a radar with a speed clocked at 99 miles per hour.

As a reminder, here are the penalties for speeding in Colorado.