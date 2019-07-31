Thunderstorm chances increase as Monsoon moisture surges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The next surge of Monsoon moisture arrives this afternoon in the Mountains and then in Denver on Thursday.

This will increase the chance of rain/t-storms across the board. Watch for heavy rain and lightning both today and Thursday. Flash flooding is also possible.

The chance of rain in Denver today is 20-30% and then 40% on Thursday then back to 20% on Friday.

Highs today reach 93 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The Mountains stay in the 70s and 80s.

Highs on Thursday and Friday fall into mid 80s across the Front Range.

Drier and hotter on Saturday-Sunday as the Monsoon moves away. Highs around 90 with morning sunshine both days and a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms.

Two surges of Monsoon moisture arrive next week between Tuesday and Friday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.