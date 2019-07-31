Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Second City has been laughing at love and its infinite scroll of side effects for decades. In the world-famous comedy company’s latest laughter-inducing undertaking, It’s Not You, It’s Me, The Second City takes shots at heartbreak, missed connections and the mire of human relationships. Your friends, your parents, even your blind date will find something achingly familiar to laugh at, thanks to comedy’s newest generation of writers and performers...who all fit squarely into the “it’s complicated” category!

You can still get tickets for The Second City off the Denver Center for the Performing Arts website. They will be performing at the Garner Galleria Theatre starting today July 31st through August 25th.