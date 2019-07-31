Temperatures cool to the 80s on Thursday with chance for heavy rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be some scattered thunderstorms across the Front Range on Wednesday evening.

Not everyone will see storms, but places that do could see gusty winds, lightning and brief heavy rainfall.

Chances for rain will go up on Thursday with cooler temperatures.

Thursday will start with cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Rain chances will increase to 60% in the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Thursday will be the best chance for rain over the next week.

Storms could turn severe Thursday afternoon with a marginal risk in place.

Heavy rain and flash flooding will be the main threats, but storms could also contain hail and strong winds.

Storm chances go down to 20% on Friday with temperatures staying in the 80s.

Drier weather moves in for the weekend with temperatures returning to the 90s by Sudnay.

