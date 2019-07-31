Skincare made for our climate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here in the Denver metro area we are living a mile above sea level. This means we are in a dry climate with very thin air. That takes a huge toll on your skin. Thankfully there`s geomositurization that can save us all. Pour Moi Skincare is the founder and president Ulli Haslacher came on the show to tell us more about the award winning skincare line. It is affordable too.

Get 30% off Pour Moi Skincare on Amazon of on their website with code "HAPPYBEST", that's one word in all caps. They day creams are $35 and the new clarifying polish is $32 and it is made in France.