Skateboarder injured in hit-and-run near State Capitol

DENVER — A skateboarder was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle near the State Capitol in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened near Colfax Avenue and Lincoln Street before 11 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop, police said, adding it was determined the skateboarder was at fault.

The skateboarder, whose name, age and gender were not released, was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Police did not release a description of the vehicle.