Centennial retirement community helps make wooden toy cars for kids in need

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- A metro-area retirement community is part of a nationwide effort to make wooden toy cars for children in need.

The simple toys are less than 3 inches long, but they have had a huge impact on children around the world.

It all started 20 years ago, when Marlin Dorhout was in Nicaragua with Habitat for Humanity.

“I took some toys along -- about 120 toys -- and we gave those out to the kids there, and they just love them," said Dorhout.

When Dorhout returned to the United States, he had an epiphany.

“That’s when I decided to make toys for a living," he joked.

Dorhout started an organization called Toys for God's Kids.

Today, with the help of 300 volunteers nationwide, including folks at the Someren Glen Retirement Community in Centennial, Dorhout's little wooden cars are sent to kids all around the globe.

"We also have shipped a lot of them to servicemen during Iraq and Afghanistan. We shipped hundreds of thousands of toys to the servicemen who handed them out in their communities where they were serving," said Dorhout.

This week, Toys for God's Kids volunteers made the organization's two-millionth toy car.

Nobody at Toys for God’s Kids get paid, including Dorhout, but sometimes, some things are more important.

“If some little child gets a car and he never had a toy, and he gets a little car, that makes me happy," said Someren Glen resident Wanda Burns.