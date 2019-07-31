× One dead in fire at oil site in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed in a fire at an oil site in Weld County Wednesday evening.

According to Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, the incident occurred at an oil storage tank about 6:30 p.m.

The fire was reported near County Road 66 and Hillcrest. The area is approximately 3 miles east of Windsor.

As of 10:15 p.m., 40 firefighters remained at the scene.

The site belongs to Great Western Oil and Gas. The person killed was either employed by Great Western or was a contractor for the company, according to Windsor Severance Fire Rescue.

It is currently unknown how the fire started.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.