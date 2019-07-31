One dead in fire at oil site in Weld County

Posted 10:20 pm, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 10:29PM, July 31, 2019

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed in a fire at an oil site in Weld County Wednesday evening.

According to Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, the incident occurred at an oil storage tank about 6:30 p.m.

The fire was reported near County Road 66 and Hillcrest. The area is approximately 3 miles east of Windsor.

As of 10:15 p.m., 40 firefighters remained at the scene.

The site belongs to Great Western Oil and Gas. The person killed was either employed by Great Western or was a contractor for the company, according to Windsor Severance Fire Rescue.

It is currently unknown how the fire started.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.