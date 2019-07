DENVER– The Denver Zoo announced the arrival of an African lion cub on Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, Neliah gave birth to the adorable cub.

According to the zoo, cub will make its debut later this summer after bonding with Neliah and meeting the rest of the pride at Benson Predator Ridge.

For the next six to eight weeks, Neliah and her cub will spend time in the den box before making its public debut.