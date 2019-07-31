Man shown throwing punches in video of Lakewood baseball brawl appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- The man allegedly at the center of a brawl at a youth baseball game in Lakewood appeared in court Wednesday.

Video appears to show Ean Vigil, 30, throwing several punches. In the days following the fight, Lakewood police asked the public for helping tracking down Vigil, identifying him as a man wearing teal shorts.

A total of 11 adults and one teenager have been cited for disorderly conduct for their actions at the baseball game. So far, seven have pleaded guilty. Four of them have hired attorneys.

Lakewood police call the June 15 fight at Westgate Elementary a shocking embarrassment for the city. Police say the brawl broke out over an umpire’s call. Parents stormed the field and started swinging – all in front of the players, who were just 7 years old.

Vigil's attorney had no comment when asked about his client's actions.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers discovered Vigil has a lengthy rap sheet. He has previously pleaded guilty to two separate assault charges.

Now, Vigil is facing disorderly conduct charges. Court officials say he may try to get a plea deal with prosecutors.

Vigil will be back in court at the end of August.

As for the other adults, several will be sentenced in September. They are facing a fine of up to $1,000, jail time or both.