Man wounded in west Denver shooting, found 5 miles away after getting on bus

DENVER — A man was taken to a hospital after being shot on Wednesday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened near West Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, police said.

The man was later found near Federal Boulevard and West Florida Avenue, about 5 miles away after getting on an RTD bus.

A bus driver then reported the shooting. The man was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. His name and age were not released.

Police did not release any suspect information and said the investigation is ongoing.

