× Man accused of hitting drivers, vehicles with tire iron in Adams County identified

DENVER — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man arrested for allegedly hitting drivers and vehicles with a tire iron Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said 20-year-old Micah John Taylor Fralick, of Denver, faces the following charges:

Second-degree aggravated assault

First-degree criminal trespass

Criminal attempt to commit a class-three felony

Menacing use of a deadly weapon

Criminal mischief

Child abuse

Resisting arrest

Obstructing a peace officer/police animal

About 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a man attacking drivers with a pipe near East 58th Avenue and Franklin Street. The intersection is in an industrial area just north of the Denver-Adams county line.

When deputies arrived, they tried to take Fralick into custody, but he ran away. He was then subdued by a sheriff’s office K-9 and apprehended.

The sheriff’s office says Fralick stopped several vehicles on 58th and attacked drivers with the tire iron.

“The suspect struck at least four vehicles with the tire iron causing broken glass and dents. One of the vehicles that was damaged was occupied by a 10-year-old child. The suspect attempted to forcibly remove two motorists with the intent to steal their vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The sheriff’s office says there are at least six victims in the case because some of the vehicles had passengers.

Fralick was treated at a hospital for injuries he sustained while being subdued by the K-9.

The victims were treated at the scene by paramedics. One victim was also later treated at a local hospital.

Fralick is being held in the Adams County Detention Facility.

The investigation is ongoing.