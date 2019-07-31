Longmont police: Woman snatches dog after man dies from seizure

LONGMONT, Colo. — A woman is accused of taking a dog after a man suffered a seizure and later died, the Longmont Police Department said Wednesday.

A 59-year-old man who had been feeling ill walked his dog to the 7-Eleven store at 1650 N. Main St. on Tuesday night.

While there, he suffered a seizure. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Video of the incident inside the store shows a woman removing the man’s dog from the scene while officers and firefighters responded.

Police said the family does not know the woman and officials have not been contacted regarding the dog.

Police are asking for the dog to be returned.

“They not only lost a treasured family member, but are also missing his companion,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-651-8555.