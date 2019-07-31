Local business provides veteran and famous artist with new scooter after theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A war veteran who also happens to be a renowned artist received a new scooter after thieves stole it and his van.

The president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Medical Supply saw the story FOX31 aired earlier this month and responded within five minutes, offering to provide Jess E. DuBois with a brand new state of the art scooter.

DuBois, 85, served his country in the Korean War and returned to the U.S. with a desire to express his experiences through art. His paintings, sketches and sculptures grace homes, galleries and fine art collections around the world.

DuBois (which he pronounces ‘Dubose’) has created haunting images of greats like Ray Charles and Billie Holiday, Native American icons and trailblazers from the old West as well as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He also recently did a piece showing John Elway.

After receiving sketches, each of the Tuskegee Airmen provided their signatures, something deeply cherished by the self-taught artist.

DuBois uses his proceeds to educate children who dream of one day becoming artists as well.

He tells FOX31 thieves took his Ford van on July 15. Inside the van were several of DuBois’ paintings and the electric scooter and chairlift he depends on to get around.

DuBois’ daughter drives him wherever he needs to go.

"My son-in-law woke me up and said, 'Jess, your van is gone. It was devastating," DuBois said.

Minutes after the FOX31 Problem Solvers aired the original story, we received a call from Arman Pishke, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Medical Supply and Rocky Mountain Adult Day Care

"This was absolutely something that touched my heart and I wanted to help I wanted to reach out," Pishke said.

He says his family-owned business often reaches out to seniors in need.

"Our business is to help seniors and disabled to feel more independent," Pishke said.

He arranged for DuBois to receive a brand-new state-of-the-art scooter free of charge in any color he wanted.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers were there when DuBois arrived to receive the much-needed scooter, which has all of the latest features.

After sitting in the chair, DuBois could barely contain his excitement, saying, “I'm able to get around again, continue on and do the things that I like to do!”

The Pride Mobility company makes the scooter. Thanks to Pishke, the company made sure to include everything DuBois will need to continue to share his art, including a special basket for his tools. The scooter even features a special nod to DuBois' service to his country.

"There’s a [Marines] patch on the back. I don’t think anybody will mess with your scooter again!” Pishke said.

Dubois left with a smile worthy of being captured on canvas, saying “I'm over at the VA a lot and I know they're going to say, 'Where did you get that?!'"

Dubois’ van was found but was left inoperable. His grandchildren have set up a GoFundMe page if you would like to help.