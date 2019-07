Please enable Javascript to watch this video

School is just around the coroner, which means kids need to start getting to bed early for those early morning bus stops. But, how much sleep do children need and are there biological changes in their need for sleep change as they age?

Dr. Jessica Litwin, a Pediatric Neurologist and Sleep Medicine Specialist at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children breaks down all the dos and don'ts for you kids as they head back to the classroom.